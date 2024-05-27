Egypt Military Says Border Guard Killed In 'Shooting' At Rafah Border

(MENAFN
- The Peninsula) AFP
Cairo: Egypt's military said Monday a border guard was killed in a "shooting" in the Rafah border area with Gaza, where Israeli forces are deployed, adding that it had launched a probe.
"The Egyptian armed forces, through the competent authorities, are investigating a shooting incident in the Rafah border area which led to the martyrdom of a guard," a military statement said, after Israel's army reported a "shooting incident" on the Egyptian border.
