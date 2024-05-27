Scholz refuses to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles anymore

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly declined Ukraine’s request for long-range Taurus missiles, citing the risk of escalating the conflict into a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. The Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), have been a point of contention, with Ukraine seeking them for months to bolster its military capabilities.



Despite Germany’s substantial military support to Ukraine, Scholz remains adamant in his refusal to supply these particular missiles, diverging from the positions taken by France and Britain. Scholz emphasized the importance of cautious decision-making to avoid provoking a broader war.



During a Q&A session in Berlin, Scholz responded to a young Ukrainian refugee's inquiry about the reluctance to provide Taurus missiles amid increased Russian activity in the Kharkov Region. Scholz stressed that each decision must be carefully considered to prevent escalating the conflict into a direct war between Russia and NATO.



Scholz explained that delivering Taurus missiles would necessitate Germany defining and determining the targets, a scenario that is untenable without directly involving itself in the conflict. This clarification underscores the delicate balance Germany aims to maintain in its support for Ukraine.



The Chancellor highlighted Germany's significant contributions to Ukraine’s defense, noting that Berlin has allocated EUR28 billion (USD30.4 billion) for military assistance, making Germany the second-largest supporter of Ukraine. Despite this, Scholz acknowledged the limitations of Germany’s involvement, asserting that they have "pushed it to the limit in terms of what we can do."



Russia has persistently warned that the West's provision of advanced weaponry to Ukraine risks drawing NATO into the conflict, a situation fraught with potentially severe repercussions. Scholz’s stance reflects a strategic effort to provide support to Ukraine while avoiding actions that could lead to an escalation of the war.

