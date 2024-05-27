Cabo Delgado Parks Initiative A Win-Win Says CMM President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Speaking at the Cabo Delgado Parks round table in Maputo, Chamber of Mines president Geert Klok called the CD Parks initiative a win-win for all stakeholders.

- Geert KlokMAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the Cabo Delgado parks round table, Minister of Industry and Commerce Silvino Moreno and Provincial Governor Valige Tauabo were joined by representatives from the extractive industry as well as other stakeholders, to discuss the theme“Development poles and the contribution of the extractive industry to economic stabilisation and recovery in Cabo Delgado”.The President of the Chamber of Mines of Mozambique (CMM) illustrated in his speech, by means of the example of the manufacturing of wooden pallets, how local economic development can benefit all stakeholders. Industrial parks situated near anchor industries such a mines, can provide employment for the host communities and opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The mining companies will benefit from the local availability of products and services, thereby reducing lead times and costs. Mozambique as a whole will gain from reduced imports and increased tax revenues.Klok contrasted this with downstream beneficiation of minerals, which tends to generate relatively few jobs, require large (foreign) investments and have high demands on infrastructure and human resources.The CMM president voiced the Chamber's support for the Cabo Delgado Parks initiative, considering it an ideal vehicle for the development of Cabo Delgado and the creation of employment.Cabo Delgado Parks is a network of industrial parks in the Montepuez, Balama, Ancuabe and Palma districts, and a logistics base in Pemba. This network, operated by MozParks, are designed to deliver three key objectives: to accelerate economic development, to promote and boost youth employment, and to develop the green economy.The Chamber of Mines of Mozambique was founded in 2012 to promote and grow the Mozambican mining industry. A vast majority of medium and large mining companies in Mozambique are members.

