Sukhada Khandkekar Styled Organza, Chiffon Sarees, Elegant Suits For Her Role Of Saraswati

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Maharashtrian actress Sukhada Khandkekar, who plays Saraswati in 'Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak', gave insights into her stylish look in the show, sharing that the makers styled her with beautiful organza, chiffon sarees, elegant suits, and a carefully chosen colour palette.

Speaking about her look, Sukhada said: "They (makers) made me look so beautiful. Tusshar Bhardwaj and stylist Shital Patel ensured that their Saraswati looked stunning. They've styled me with beautiful organza and chiffon sarees, elegant suits, and a carefully chosen colour palette. Everything, from my jewellery to my hair is exquisite and is designed for Saraswati to have the elegance of a queen."

Sukhada has called the show a story of a wonderful mix of thrill, emotions, relationships, love, romance, warmth, and especially a mother's longing for her children.

"The show features several strong female characters, each living their lives with their own convictions and perspectives. It will be very interesting to see how these diverse characters fit together in one story. It will be a captivating journey," she said.

Sukhada was a bit sceptical about playing Saraswati, who is the mother of children in their early 20s, and she had never played a character of that age before.

"The makers were confident in casting me and they could clearly see their 'Saraswati' in me, so I decided to trust the process, followed the narrative, the brief, readings, mock shoots, and look tests. Playing Saraswati, my eyes often are full of tears effortlessly as I would imagine the moment her daughters went missing," she said.

The show stars Sayli Salunke as Vedika and Karan V Mehra as Gautam.

It is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah, under their banner LSD Studios. The show will go on-air from May 27 on Sony.