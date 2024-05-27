Japan issues warning for heavy rainfall in Kagoshima, Miyazaki prefectures

(MENAFN) Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a warning for heavy rainfall in parts of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, emphasizing the potential for sudden increases in the risk of disasters due to torrential downpours from Monday night through Tuesday. The agency cautioned residents to remain vigilant as warm, moist air mass interacting with a front linked to a low-pressure system over the Sea of Japan was intensifying rainfall, particularly along the Pacific coast.



The forecast indicated the likelihood of very heavy rain and localized thunderstorms, with the formation of linear rain bands expected, particularly in Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures. Rainfall estimates for the 24-hour period through Tuesday noon were substantial, with projections of up to 300 mm in southern Kyushu, 200 mm in Shikoku, 180 mm in northern Kyushu and Amami, 150 mm in Kansai and Okinawa, and 120 mm in the Tokai region.



Weather officials highlighted the potential for highly unstable atmospheric conditions extending through Wednesday, spanning from southwestern regions like Okinawa and Amami to eastern parts of the country. Anticipated rainfall during the 24-hour period through Wednesday noon ranged from 100 to 200 mm in the Tokai and Kanto-Koshin regions, and 100 to 150 mm in Kansai and the Izu Island chain south of Tokyo.



Simultaneously, the first typhoon of the season, Ewiniar, formed on Sunday and was tracked moving northeast while strengthening. It was forecasted to approach the Daitojima region of Okinawa in southwestern Japan, posing additional risks and challenges amidst the already adverse weather conditions.

