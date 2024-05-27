Pentagon director endures ‘minimally invasive’ medical operation

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin proactively delegated his responsibilities to a deputy while undergoing an elective medical procedure, a move aimed at avoiding the secrecy surrounding his earlier hospitalization that sparked a government inquiry. During his absence, Pentagon's deputy chief, Kathleen Hicks, briefly assumed Austin's duties as he underwent medical care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, according to a military spokesman.



The medical procedure, related to a bladder issue stemming from Austin's previous prostate cancer treatment earlier this year, was described as non-surgical and minimally invasive by Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder. Austin, recognizing his temporary incapacity to fulfill his duties, authorized Hicks to temporarily assume his responsibilities.



Later updates confirmed the successful completion of Austin's follow-up non-surgical procedure, lasting approximately 2.5 hours. The procedure, deemed elective and minimally invasive, aimed to address his medical concerns.



Austin's recent medical journey follows his earlier bout with prostate cancer, which he underwent treatment for in December. The lack of disclosure regarding his initial hospitalization in January led to scrutiny, prompting efforts for greater transparency surrounding his health.

