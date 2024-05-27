Famous Meme dog passes away at age 18

(MENAFN) Kabosu, the beloved Japanese Shiba Inu who rose to fame as the face of the 'doge' meme, has sadly passed away at the age of 18 after battling leukemia and liver disease. Known for her iconic image that has been widely shared across the internet for over a decade, Kabosu's legacy extends beyond just being a meme - she also became the inspiration behind the world's eighth-most valuable cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.



Announcing the news of Kabosu's passing on Instagram, her owner Atsuko Sato expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support over the years. Sato described Kabosu's peaceful departure, noting that she passed away without suffering, reminiscent of falling asleep while being comforted by her owner's touch.



Sato's journey with Kabosu began in 2008 when she adopted her from an animal shelter, rescuing her from a puppy farm. Despite being three years older than the typical lifespan of a Shiba Inu, Kabosu lived a fulfilling life with Sato, capturing the hearts of millions around the world.



The iconic image of Kabosu, featuring her with crossed legs, was first shared by Sato on her blog in 2010. This image quickly went viral, spawning countless 'Doge' memes with humorous broken English captions. The popularity of these memes led to the creation of Dogecoin by a group of software developers, initially as a lighthearted joke. However, the cryptocurrency gained immense traction and now boasts a market capitalization of USD23.5 billion.



Kabosu's passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy as the beloved 'Doge' meme dog and the inspiration behind Dogecoin will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans worldwide.

