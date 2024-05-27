IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Holds Trophy After 10 Years As KKR Wins; Recreates Iconic Pose With Gauri Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) victory in the IPL 2024 finale by recreating a memorable photo from a decade ago. The Bollywood superstar was ecstatic as KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final held in Chennai. Shah Rukh, who recently recovered from a heat stroke and dehydration, joined the KKR players on the field to celebrate their triumph. Photos of him posing with the team and the trophy quickly went viral.

After celebrating with KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and the rest of the team, Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, recreated a photo from ten years ago when KKR last won the IPL title. Gauri shared this nostalgic moment on Instagram with the caption 'Winners.'

The celebration didn't end there. Shah Rukh publicly expressed his affection for Gauri, hugging her and kissing her forehead as soon as KKR's victory was confirmed. The couple, clearly moved by the win, celebrated the moment with their children. A video capturing this emotional celebration quickly spread online.

In addition to his joy with Gauri, Shah Rukh shared a touching moment with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The actress, known for her role in 'The Archies,' embraced her father, asking if he was happy and expressing her own joy over the victory. Suhana, alongside her brothers Aryan and AbRam, supported Shah Rukh throughout the tournament and celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm.

After the win, Shah Rukh made sure to greet every KKR member and their families, and he even took photos with some SRH team members. The celebration was a heartwarming conclusion to an exciting IPL season.