UDST Honours HMC Professionals

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) held a certificate distribution ceremony to honour HMC professionals following the completion of training on diabetes education and patient care.

Those present at the ceremony were Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Khal, Deputy Chief of Medical, Academic and Research Affairs HMC in addition to esteemed delegates from HMC and PHCC and distinguished faculty and staff from UDST.

“The Fundamentals of Diabetes Education” (FDE) programme marks a 10-year partnership, between UDST and Hamad Medical Corporation, resulting in the graduation of nine cohorts from this highly-effective programme.

The tailored courses offered by UDST's instructors provide HMC employees from different disciplines (physicians, pharmacists, nurses and dietitians) with the necessary skills and knowledge required to specialise in the art and principles of diabetes patient education and contribute to developing the capabilities and capacity in diabetes care that is recommended by the National Diabetes Strategy.

During the ceremony, Dr. Salem Al Naemi said:“I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all the programme graduates. These healthcare providers now have the skills necessary to raise awareness about the chronic disease and empower patients to self-manage their condition. This programme, which we offer in collaboration with HMC, plays a major role in the fight against diabetes and it has been carefully designed to meet the critical needs of the healthcare sector.

“To further support the pressing national cause, UDST has launched a new Master of Science in Diabetic Care and Patient Education programme. The degree demonstrates the university's commitment to raising the quality of diabetic care provided in Qatar. It is a great honour for the University to partner with HMC.”