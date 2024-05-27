Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi with other officials celebrating the winners of the Seashore Group Green School Award 2024 at the closing ceremony of the competition held yesterday. Seashore Group Green School Award 2024 aims at investing education and awareness in consolidating the principle of sustainability and preserving environmental resources.

