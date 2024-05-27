Weapons And Ammunition Found In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Reportedly, last week, as a result of measures implemented bypolice officers, in the territory of the city of Khankendi, 40automatic rifles, 8 pistols, 3 machine guns, 15 rifles, 62grenades, 2 grenade launchers, 1 bullet, 2 explosives, 30detonators, 183 cartridge casings, 10,151 various calibercartridges, 32 bayonets and knives, and other supplies were seized, Azernews reports, citing the press service of theAzerbaijani Internal Ministry.

Additionally, from the territories of Agdam, Qubadli, Tartar,Agdere, Jabrayil, Kelbajar, and Khojaly districts, a total of 1machine gun, 1 pistol, 16 grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 7 bullets,1 mine, 6 cartridge casings, and 779 various caliber cartridgeswere discovered and confiscated.

Operations in this direction are ongoing.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.