PM Modi Offers Special Congratulations To Anantnag-Rajouri Voters On Record Turnout

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered“special congratulations” to voters of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for a record turnout, saying it is a“vibrant testament to their democratic spirit”.
The constituency, which went to the polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, has recorded a turnout of 54.84 per cent.ADVERTISEMENT
The Kashmir Valley has seen robust participation of voters in the polls, with even areas traditionally associated with low polling witnessing a good turnout - a high in the last few decades.
Modi said in a post on X,“A very special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Anantnag-Rajouri for the record turnout in the Lok Sabha polls. Their enthusiastic participation is a vibrant testament to their democratic spirit.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
