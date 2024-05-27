PM Modi Offers Special Congratulations To Anantnag-Rajouri Voters On Record Turnout

The constituency, which went to the polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, has recorded a turnout of 54.84 per cent.

The Kashmir Valley has seen robust participation of voters in the polls, with even areas traditionally associated with low polling witnessing a good turnout - a high in the last few decades.

Modi said in a post on X,“A very special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Anantnag-Rajouri for the record turnout in the Lok Sabha polls. Their enthusiastic participation is a vibrant testament to their democratic spirit.”

