Karwa Taxi To Be Available On Uber

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mowasalat (Karwa) and Uber Sunday announced a strategic partnership to bring Karwa Taxis to the Uber platform in a move to elevate the mobility landscape in Qatar and make the transport network more efficient.

"Karwa Taxi will bring a new, affordable, and convenient way to travel with the Uber app. Simply select“Taxi” on the app," a Mowasalat (Karwa) statement said.

"By coming together to launch the new Taxi service, Mowasalat Co. (Karwa) and Uber's partnership exemplifies the power of public-private collaboration in driving the future of mobility. More cars on the platform mean that ride sharing works even better: faster pickups, more affordable and more reliable rides," it was explained.

Nasser Mamdouh M al-Shammari, Light Transport Services director at Karwa said that partnering with Uber marks a significant milestone in the mission to provide advanced and sustainable public transport solutions in Qatar.

"We look forward to this collaboration to promote a green mobility landscape with our hybrid-electric Taxi fleet," said Pia El Hachem, general manager for Qatar, UAE and Jordan at Uber.

"Uber has a long history of partnering with cities to boost earning opportunities for drivers and improve access to transport for riders. We strongly believe that partnerships such as this one pave the way for innovation in the mobility sector, and we're committed to making this a partnership of trust and cooperation long into the future.”

As part of the partnership, Mowasalat Co. (Karwa) will also onboard premium vehicles onto the app under Uber Black together with electric vehicles in line with Uber's commitment to be an emission free mobility platform globally by 2040.

