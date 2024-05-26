               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Appoints New Envoy To Syria - State News Agency


5/26/2024 3:05:19 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 26 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Sunday named Dr. Faisal Al-Mujfel as the Gulf Arab kingdom's ambassador to Syria, a year after the resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations, state-run SPA news agency reported.
Thanking Riyadh's political leaders for the trust instilled in him as he assumes the new role, Al-Mujfel, the first Saudi ambassador to Damascus in more than a decade, vowed to work diligently with the aim of propelling bilateral ties to greater levels.
Last year, Saudi Arabia and Syria resumed the works of diplomatic missions in both countries after a halt that lasted more than a decade, saying the move reflected a mutual desire to bolster pan-Arab cooperation, subsequently keeping intact regional security and stability. (end)
kns



MENAFN26052024000071011013ID1108259299


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search