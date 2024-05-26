IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's First Public Appearance After Health Scare At IPL Final

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance since recovering from a heat stroke, attending the IPL Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad with his wife Gauri Khan on Sunday. SRK had been hospitalized in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke following KKR's Qualifier 1 match against SRH, but he was discharged after a couple of days. Alongside his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, SRK attended the match wearing a mask. The entire family was seen celebrating as KKR produced a brilliant display and secured their 3rd IPL title.
more to follow...
MENAFN26052024007385015968ID1108258869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.