BYD dedicates to green, electric transportation after London double-decker launch

(MENAFN) A senior executive at the Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) leader, BYD, has emphasized the company's dedication to green and electric transportation following the unveiling of an all-electric double-decker bus designed for London. Shu Youxing, the Managing Director of BYD Europe, emphasized to Xinhua on Friday that BYD's introduction of buses featuring innovative blade batteries in the British market underscores the firm's commitment to environmentally friendly and electric travel, as well as its commitment to sustainable development.



Shu highlighted that this launch also signifies BYD's intention to deepen collaboration with local partners in the UK, demonstrating the company's ongoing efforts to deliver cutting-edge products and advanced technologies to British consumers.



Recently, BYD introduced its iconic double-decker bus, named BD11, in London, marking a significant stride in the global expansion of BYD's commercial vehicle segment, as per a press release from the NEV and battery manufacturer.



Frank Thorpe, Managing Director of BYD UK Commercial Vehicles, expressed confidence in the BD11's ability to contribute to reducing air pollution in London and, subsequently, advancing the UK's broader carbon neutrality objectives.



The BD11 boasts a spacious interior capable of accommodating up to 90 passengers and is powered by BYD's latest-generation blade batteries, offering a market-leading capacity of up to 532 kWh.



BYD's blade battery, introduced in 2020, represents a groundbreaking advancement in lithium iron phosphate battery technology. This next-generation battery design enhances safety and energy density through an optimized structural configuration, positioning BYD at the forefront of battery innovation in the electric vehicle industry.

