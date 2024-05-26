Celebrities at 77th Cannes film festival show support for Palestine through fashion

(MENAFN) Celebrities attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France made a powerful statement of solidarity with Palestine on Saturday, using fashion as a silent yet impactful form of expression. Throughout the festival, which ran from May 14 to 25, renowned personalities gracing the red carpet subtly conveyed their support for Palestine through their choice of attire and accessories.



One notable figure drawing attention was American model Bella Hadid, of Palestinian descent, who made a bold statement with her attire. Hadid's striking red dress was intricately designed using motifs inspired by the traditional keffiyeh, a symbol closely associated with Palestinian culture. Her outfit garnered widespread praise on social media, with many commending her for using her platform to express solidarity with Palestine.



Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett also captured the spotlight at the festival with her attire, which bore resemblance to the Palestinian flag. Blanchett's dress featured a unique combination of colors, with a black front and an open back displaying hues of pink and green that seamlessly merged with the red carpet. This subtle yet poignant nod to the Palestinian flag sparked admiration on social media, with users applauding her "clever" display of solidarity through fashion.



Additionally, British actress Pascale Kann made a statement of support by wearing attire adorned with Arabic writing that read "Palestine." Her choice to prominently feature the word "Palestine" on her outfit served as a visible symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, further amplifying the message of support conveyed by celebrities at the festival.



By incorporating Palestinian symbols and motifs into their fashion choices, these celebrities used their platform at the Cannes Film Festival to draw attention to the ongoing struggles faced by the Palestinian people and to advocate for justice and solidarity on the global stage.

