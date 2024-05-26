Republika Srpska to outline proposals for peaceful split from Bosnia, Herzegovina

(MENAFN) Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, has unveiled plans to present proposals for a peaceful separation from Bosnia and Herzegovina within the next 30 days. Dodik asserts that the current arrangement of the country is dysfunctional and unsustainable, advocating for the division of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



The division of Bosnia and Herzegovina into Republika Srpska, predominantly inhabited by ethnic Serbs, and a federation governed by Bosniaks and Croats, was established under the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which marked the end of the civil war in the former Yugoslav republic. Dodik has consistently criticized the viability of Bosnia and Herzegovina as a unified entity, characterizing it as a foreign construct with no historical or logical basis for existence. He argues that partitioning the country would serve to unite Serbs dispersed across different nations following the dissolution of Yugoslavia.



Taking to social media, Dodik announced the intention to propose an agreement on peaceful demarcation within the specified timeframe, signaling the commencement of formal steps towards achieving this objective. The announcement coincides with ongoing tensions surrounding a resolution proposed by Germany and Rwanda at the United Nations General Assembly to designate July 11 as the International Day of Remembrance for the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide, a move vehemently opposed by Dodik and the Republika Srpska government.



Dodik contends that the resolution on Srebrenica undermines the interests of the Serbian people and reflects an illegal and disrespectful stance towards the Serbs. He asserts that the actions of Bosniak representatives underscore the irreconcilable divisions within Bosnia and Herzegovina, further fueling calls for its partition.



The proposed plan for peaceful separation underscores the deep-rooted divisions and challenges facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, reflecting divergent perspectives on the country's future trajectory and ethnic dynamics. As Dodik moves forward with his proposal, the implications for regional stability and the broader geopolitical landscape in the Balkans remain subject to intense scrutiny and debate.

