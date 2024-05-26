G7 finance ministers meet in Italy to tackle Ukrainian loans, China's industrial policies

(MENAFN) Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations convened in Italy for a two-day meeting, aiming to establish a unified stance on key issues such as providing financial assistance to Ukraine and addressing what they view as China's "unfair" industrial practices. Ahead of the summit in Stresa, northern Italy, officials hinted that specific details of a US proposal to extend a loan to Ukraine, financed through frozen Russian assets totaling approximately USD300 billion, would not be disclosed.



French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire outlined the broad contours of the proposal, emphasizing the utilization of windfall gains from Russian assets in the coming years. He underscored the importance of comparing various proposals to determine the most suitable, efficient, and expeditious course of action. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that the loan to Ukraine could amount to around USD50 billion, although precise figures have not yet been finalized. Other G7 officials participating in the discussions exercised caution, citing complex legal and technical considerations that need to be addressed.



The deliberations in Stresa are set to include Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko, who will join the discussions on Saturday. Ukraine has been grappling with Russian aggression for over two years, underscoring the urgency of finding effective solutions to address its economic challenges. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner expressed reservations about the loan proposal, anticipating that concrete decisions might not be reached during the Stresa meeting. However, officials remain hopeful for progress and anticipate further negotiations leading up to the G7 leaders' summit in the Puglia region of southern Italy from June 13-15.



The gathering of G7 finance ministers in Italy reflects the concerted efforts of leading industrialized nations to navigate complex geopolitical and economic challenges. As they strive to address pressing issues such as supporting Ukraine and addressing concerns regarding China's industrial policies, the discussions in Stresa are expected to set the stage for broader deliberations among G7 leaders in the upcoming summit.

