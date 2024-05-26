Strong Winds And Dusty Conditions Expected In Qatar This Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's weather forecast indicates that the country will experience fresh to strong northwesterly winds starting tomorrow, continuing throughout the week. These winds are expected to cause dust to rise in some areas, reducing visibility at times.

Qatar Meteorology Department shared this information on X.

Meanwhile in its weather updates for the coming days, Civil Aviation Authority also stated the same. Today, the weather will be hot to very hot in some places during the daytime. On Monday, May 27, the day will be hot to very hot in various areas, with blowing dust expected at times. The temperature will become milder by night.

Tuesday, May 28, will see similar conditions, with hot to very hot weather in certain areas during the day and occasional blowing dust, adding that night will bring milder temperatures. On Wednesday, May 29, the daytime will remain hot to very hot in different regions, with slight dust expected with the night being milder.

The pattern continues on Thursday, May 30, with hot to very hot conditions expected in some places during the daytime.