Paramedics Save Infant From Choking On Milk In Irbid

Irbid, May 26 (Petra) – The Civil Defense Directorate in eastern Irbid saved a barely two-month-old infant in the Bani Kenana district who suffocated while breastfeeding.A security source informed the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday that paramedics promptly cleared the baby's respiratory tract, adding that the child's condition is moderate. The infant was transferred to the emergency department at Yarmouk Governmental Hospital for further monitoring and care.

