Miss Universe Panama: Italy Mora Returns

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Italy Mora, one of the seven best from last year's Miss Universe Panama, returns for her second chance, now more eager and better prepared.
We all remember Italy as one of the most beautiful of the Panamanian 2023 candidates to go to Miss Universe Panama, however, on the last occasion Natasha Vargas took the crown.
Now that César Anel Rodríguez has resumed the Señorita Panamá franchise (now called Miss Universe Panama), Mora surely hopes to be able to represent her country in the 73rd edition of Miss Universe.
It should be noted that Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios, will be crowning the winner.
