Al Tamimi Falls In Semi-Final


5/26/2024 4:00:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Abdulla Al Tamimi went down to top seed Tarek Momen of Egypt in the semi-finals of the QSF 3 Squash Championship in Doha yesterday. Fourth seed Al Tamimi lost in straight games 10-12, 6-11, 10-12 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. In the final today, Momen will take on third seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia. Asian Games champion Eain Yow Ng needed 61 minutes to beat fifth seed Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland 11-6, 11-8, 13-15, 11-5 in the other semi-final.

