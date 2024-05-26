America has more pot smokers than alcohol consumers

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by Carnegie Mellon University has revealed a significant shift in drug consumption patterns in the United States, with daily marijuana use surpassing daily alcohol consumption for the first time. The study, published in the Addiction medical journal, highlights the growing prevalence of cannabis use among Americans, based on data from the United States government's National Survey on Drug Use and Health.



According to the study's findings, an estimated 17.7 million Americans reported using cannabis daily or almost daily in 2022, exceeding the 14.7 million individuals who reported consuming alcohol with the same frequency. This marks a notable departure from previous trends, as daily marijuana use had never before exceeded daily alcohol consumption.



Jonathan Caulkins, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University and the author of the study, noted that while alcohol remains more widely used overall, daily cannabis use has become increasingly common. Caulkins highlighted that a significant portion of current cannabis users are engaging in daily or near-daily use, a pattern more akin to tobacco consumption than typical alcohol use.



The surge in regular cannabis use coincides with the ongoing legalization of the drug across the United States. Nearly half of all United States have legalized recreational marijuana use, with Washington and Colorado leading the way in 2012. Additionally, a majority of states have legalized medical marijuana use, while some jurisdictions have decriminalized cannabis possession for personal use.



The study underscores the shifting landscape of drug use in the United States and the increasing acceptance of marijuana as a mainstream substance. As attitudes and policies surrounding cannabis continue to evolve, researchers and policymakers alike will need to closely monitor these trends and their potential implications for public health and society at large.

