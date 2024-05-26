GANHRI Asserts Its Role In Building Trust With Global Community

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: President of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), Chairperson of Qatar National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah participated in the High-level panel titled“The role of Ombudsman and mediator institutions in the promotion and protection of human rights, good governance and the rule of law,” which was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

During her speech at the panel convened under the auspices of the United Nations, Maryam Al Attiyah emphasised that the meeting lies at the heart of the work of Ombudsman and mediator institutions in promoting human rights.

She referred to GANHRI's mission statement, which seeks to unify, strengthen, and support national human rights institutions (NHRIs) to operate in line with the Paris Principles, in addition to leading the efforts to promote and protect human rights.

Al Attiyah underscored the intersection between GANHRI's mission and the significant role that Ombudsman and mediator institutions play in its implementation, especially given their common goal of protecting and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms. She highlighted that GANHRI functions as a platform for its members to exchange experiences and set priorities in order to maintain strong and independent NHRIs, in coordination with GANHRI four regional networks across the world.

Al Attiyah commended NHRIs' vital role in promoting human rights within their regions, noting GANHRI's important role in supporting its members by building trust with partners and the international community. She added that the United Nations recognized NHRIs' crucial role when it adopted the Paris Principles and called on all countries to establish strong and effective NHRIs.

She said that the Paris Principles serve as the guiding framework for NHRIs' work, adding that the United Nations General Assembly, the Human Rights Council, and other UN bodies and forums have recognized and welcomed NHRIs' contributions nationally, regionally, and globally, thus, extending a helping hand to NHRIs.