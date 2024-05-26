UN Official Commends Qatar's Global Role In Counter-Terrorism Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director, Chief of Branch at United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, Dr. David Scharia, emphasised Qatar's significance as a key player both regionally and internationally.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Dr. Scharia highlighted Qatar's proactive stance and dynamic engagement, noting their willingness to host events such as the Global Security Forum and panels discussing counter-terrorism.

Dr. Scharia underscored the importance of Qatar's openness to learning from experts and sharing its perspective with the global community. He also emphasized the mutual benefit derived from comprehending the Qatari perspective, stating that it enhances collective understanding and fosters a more informed discourse on global challenges.

“Qatar is a very important player in the region and globally, and they're very active and very dynamic. And what I'm seeing here is that their willingness to host this panel (on countering terrorism) for this event (Global Security forum) allows them (Qatar) to learn from the experts and to be open-minded. But also, to share their perspective and I think it helps a lot all of us when we understand better the Qatari perspective -how deep, how sophisticated it is and how strategic it is. And so, I feel that there is a system that guides the thinking about global issues and their willingness to actively engage in it, not just by talking, but also by following up with actions and deeds,” he said.

The recently concluded Global Security Forum and Counterterrorism Executive Directorate sponsored a panel and workshop on combating terrorism. The sixth Global Security Forum held in Doha gathered hundreds of experts over three days to discuss and address global security challenges. It was organised by the Soufan Center and the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies. Partners of the Forum over the years include the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, New America Foundation, Defense One, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Georgetown University in Qatar, Qatar University, the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School, the Alliance for Securing Democracy, the Airey Neave Trust, and Qatar Airways.

Dr. Scharia said that the diversity of expertise at the panel discussions highlighted the convergence of top minds from various fields and nations. He also emphasised the rarity of expert gatherings outside the formal meeting rooms, showcasing the unique collaborative atmosphere fostered by the panels. Highlighting the significance of informal interactions, Dr. Scharia underscored the value of exchanging views, identifying emerging challenges, and assessing the global impact of recent events on counter-terrorism efforts.

“What I find even more interesting is the meeting I have outside the meeting room itself, where it's very rare to find such a group of experts meeting together,” he added.

Reflecting on the multifaceted discussions, Dr. Scharia underscored the importance of diverse perspectives in understanding counter-terrorism issues and discerning effective strategies. The Global Security Forum 2024 shed light on security issues in the African continent, and Dr. Scharia said,“For the first time the Forum brought top experts from Africa... the Forum allowed us and we benefited by bringing not experts on Africa, but experts from Africa and to share their perspectives on how they see the threat.”