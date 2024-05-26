Smart Road Market To Exceed USD 115 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Demand For Safer And More Secure Highways

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Smart Road Market is reaching an estimated value of USD 115 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 26.24%, and the value of market Was USD 17.85 Billion In 2023. This expansion is Driven by the Increasing demand for safer and more secure highways. Traffic congestion, accidents, and infrastructure deficiencies creates major challenges for transportation systems worldwide. Smart roads, with their integration of advanced technologies, offer a compelling solution by enhancing safety, optimizing traffic flow, and improving overall efficiency.

Growing Technological Advancements and Favourable Government Initiatives Help to Drive market.

The smart road market is further driven by advancements in technology and increasing government support. The development of cost-effective sensors, high-speed communication networks, and artificial intelligence (AI) is providing the more sophisticated smart road solutions. Governments around the world are recognizing the benefits of smart roads and are actively investing in infrastructure upgrades and pilot projects. These initiatives create a favourable environment for market growth by encouraging innovation and attracting private sector investment.

May 2023, Italy launches a“Smart Roads 4.0” system in Taormina, aiming to link vehicles using advanced technology for improved traffic management.

January 2023, China unveils its first fully smart highway, a 157-kilometer stretch equipped with smart pillars that gather road data and alert drivers to traffic issues. May 2022, U.K. government upgrades technology on England's smart highways to better detect breakdowns and maintain traffic flow.

Smart Road Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Component



Software

Hardware Services

by Component , the hardware segment holds the largest market share, exceeding 41% in 2023. This dominance reflects the essential role of physical infrastructure in smart road systems. Road sensors, traffic cameras, variable message signs, and toll collection systems all necessitate durable hardware capable of withstanding harsh environments and high traffic volumes.

By Technology



Monitoring System

Intelligent Management System

Intelligent Transportation Management System

Communication System Others

by Technology, Intelligent transportation management systems (ITMS) hold the highest share within the technology segment, accounting for more than 28% share in 2023. This dominance stems from their central role in optimizing traffic conditions through data analysis. ITMS software gathers data from various sources like road sensors, cameras, and vehicle probes to generate real-time insights on congestion, incidents, and alternative routes. This data empowers authorities to make informed decisions on signal timing, lane configurations, variable speed limits, and issuing accident alerts to connected vehicles.

By Deployment Mode



Cloud On-Premise

Impact of Global Events on the Smart Road Market

The Russia-Ukraine war and the potential for a global economic slowdown pose challenges to the smart road market. The war disrupts the cost of raw materials, potentially impacting hardware production and deployment. an economic slowdown could lead to government budget cuts, potentially delaying or scaling back smart road initiatives. The long-term growth prospects of the smart road market remain promising. The fundamental need for safer and more efficient transportation infrastructure will continue to drive investment, even amidst short-term economic uncertainties.







North America Retains Dominance with Strong Infrastructure and Technological Advancements

North America currently holds the dominant position in the smart road market, accounting for More than 46% of the revenue share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the region's robust infrastructure and its proactive approach towards technological advancements. Well-developed transportation networks coupled with a focus on innovation have enabled North America to swiftly adopt and integrate smart road technologies. Additionally, the increasing demand for efficient transportation solutions due to rising traffic congestion is fuelling market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and population growth in the region are creating a significant demand for efficient transportation systems. Smart roads offer a compelling solution, with their ability to improve traffic management, alleviate congestion, and enhance safety. Consequently, Asia Pacific is expected to be a major growth driver in the coming years.

Key takeaways



The primary driver of market growth is the increasing demand for safer and more secure highways. Smart road technologies offer significant improvements in traffic management, accident prevention, and overall road safety.

Advancements in sensors, communication networks, and AI are paving the way for advanced smart road solutions. Additionally, growing government support through infrastructure investments and pilot projects fosters market expansion.

Hardware components, crucial for data collection and analysis, hold the largest market share. Within technology, Intelligent Transportation Management Systems (ITMS) are dominant due to their central role in optimizing traffic flow through real-time data analysis. North America retains its lead due to strong infrastructure and technological advancements. The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth driven by rapid urbanization and the need for efficient transportation solutions in its growing cities.

