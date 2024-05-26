Gujarat: Children Among 25 Killed In Fire At Rajkot Gaming Zone PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Express Grief

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "At least 25 people, including children, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at the TRP gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday afternoon CM Bhupendra Patel has ordered an SIT probe into the incident Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said that the gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. He was taken to police station for questioning to ANI, MoS state Harsh Sanghvi said that the administrator and the manager have been arrested, Bhargava said that around 20 bodies had been recovered and search operation was underway.“Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. Investigations will be carried out.” reported ANI quoting Bhargava.“We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. The further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here,” Bhargava added reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other politicians expressed grief over the incident Read: Delhi News: Fire breaks out at factory in Mundka area, robots used to douse blazeFormer Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who is in Punjab, said that the incident has taken place in his constituency, however, he is in constant touch with Rajkot. \"I express my condolences. More than 25 people have died. Most of them were children who came to play games. Rescue work is our priority right now.\"SIT to probe incidentThe CM said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and assigned to investigate the entire incident.“It is very important to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. Any kind of negligence will not be entertained in this event,” Patel said announcedCM Bhupendra Patel announced that the state government will provide ₹4 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50 thousand to the injured.
Also Read: Dombivli factory blast caught on camera, death toll rises to 11Extremely saddened, says PM ModiExtremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected, said PM Modi in a post on X.Rahul Gandhi expresses griefI express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I hope that all the injured recover as soon as possible, said Rahul Gandhi.
Gujarat CM condoles deaths“The fire tragedy in Rajkot is heart-wrenching. I express my heartfelt condolences to the persons who lost their lives in this incident and their families. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured,” said CM Bhupendra Patel brigade faces difficulty due to collapsed structureFire brigade officer IV Kher said that they faced difficulty due to collapse of a temporary structure. The structure collapsed due to wind velocity anguished: President Droupadi MurmuI am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued, said President Droupadi Murmu saddened: Amit ShahDeeply grieved at the loss of lives: S JaishankarRajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi says:\"We had received the call at around 4.30 pm. The temporary structure in the gaming zone had collapsed. The debris is being removed... We are in constant touch with the CM\"Rescue team trying best: MLA Darshita ShahStating that a very sad incident has happened in Rajkot today, BJP MLA Darshita Shah said,“This is the first time in the history of Rajkot that children have lost their lives due to a fire in a game zone. The rescue team is trying its best to.”On Thursday, 11 people died in a fire after a boiler explosion in Maharashtra's Dombivli.
