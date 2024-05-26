Prince William-Kate Middleton Are 'Terrified' About Harry-Meghan Markle's Trips Abroad Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Nigeria has left Prince William and Kate Middleton feeling 'terrified', according to royal expert Tom Quinn Quinn told the Mirror that the senior royals, especially William and Kate, are terrified of one thing above all others, that“Harry and Meghan will continue to organise trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family”.“The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer he cannot compete and he can't stop the Meghan and Harry rollercoaster,” Quinn noted.

Moreover, Quinn noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may include their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on future trips, similar to their recent tour of Nigeria Read: Kate Middleton news: Cancer treatment likely to push Princess of Wales away from public eye for entire yearAs reported by the Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said,“Harry and Meghan are incredibly proud of their children, and when they are a little older and better able to travel, there is no doubt they will be taken on some of the couple's tours.”He further added,“Meghan is acutely aware of what a great look this will be – the charming royal couple with their charming royal children will attract the sort of publicity that Harry and Meghan crave, especially now that they are so determined to be billionaire entrepreneurs.”Also Read: Prince Harry declined King Charles' invitation while saying his father was 'too busy' to meet him: ReportThe Duchess, who recently introduced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, recognizes that featuring their adorable royal children during tours will generate the publicity that Harry and Meghan seek Read: Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria leave King Charles 'furious'?Quinn added,“Meghan is acutely aware of what a great look this will be – the charming royal couple with their charming royal children will attract the sort of publicity that Harry and Meghan crave, especially now that they are so determined to be billionaires entrepreneurs.”As Kate undergoes cancer treatment, Prince William and Princess Kate have scaled back their royal duties.

MENAFN26052024007365015876ID1108257774