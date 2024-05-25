UAE Leaders Congratulate Al Ain On 'Historic Achievement' Of AFC Win

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 10:40 PM

UAE leaders took to social media platforms to congratulate Al Ain's historic win against Japan's Yokohama F Marinos.

Twenty-one years after they won their first Asian Champions League, Al Ain reclaimed the trophy with a dominant 5-1 victory over Yokohama F Marinos in the second leg at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in a single-Arabic-word statement, a cheer for the champions. He applauded the efforts of the players and coaches for the "historic achievement that would inspire further sporting success."

The President also commended the opponents for their sportsmanship that "embodied the true nature of the competition."

Terming them the "representative of UAE football," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai congratulated the team and the UAE fans who stood behind them.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the fighting spirit of the team, and hailed the return of "beautiful memories of Emirati football."

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/X

Al Ain also updated their profile picture on X, now featuring two stars.

The team made history with their second Asian Champions League title, with a dominant 4-1 victory over Japan's Yokohama F Marinos.

