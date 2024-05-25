Arab-Islamic Committee, France's Macron Discuss Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and members of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit met on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting went over efforts to impose a ceasefire in Gaza, address the humanitarian situation, and reach a comprehensive and long-lasting solution to the conflict based on the two-state solution, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Safadi, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri also were present at the meeting.

The ministerial committee members and the French president discussed the dangerous situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's aggression.

They also discussed the need for increased international efforts for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, which ensures the safety of civilians and provides sufficient and long-lasting humanitarian aid to all areas of the besieged strip.

The top diplomats also stressed the significance of establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They also stressed the importance of international recognition of the Palestinian state, mainly by permanent members of the UN Security Council.

They also reiterated their call on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for violations and practices that violate international law and international humanitarian law.

The members reiterated their full rejection of the Israeli occupation's control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and Israel's denial to allow the entry of vital humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip.

Also on Friday, Safadi held a meeting with his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné, where he stressed that Jordan and France will continue to work together to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and provide enough long-term humanitarian aid to the besieged strip.

The two top diplomats discussed the situation in the occupied West Bank and Israel's unilateral, unlawful, and illegal actions, which, as Safadi stressed, destroy any hope of a just peace based on the two-state solution, according to a ministry statement.

Safadi warned against the threat posed by Israel's ongoing aggression against Rafah and the severe decline in Gaza's humanitarian conditions brought on by the closure of humanitarian supplies and their proper distribution.

Safadi and Séjourné stressed the need to revive a real political ground to realise just, comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

Safadi praised France's support to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, its vote in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution recommending Palestine's full membership in the UN, and its efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the besieged strip.

For his part, Séjourné commended Jordan's efforts to bring an end to the war, protect civilians, deliver relief to Gaza, and work towards regional security, stability, and peace under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.

The two ministers also went over bilateral relations and stressed joint keenness to enhance these ties in all fields.