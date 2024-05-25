Hassan Allam Construction Saudi Signs Contract For Primary Coral Nursery In NEOM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan Allam Construction Saudi, in collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), has officially signed the construction works contract for the Primary Coral Nursery within the KAUST Coral Restoration Initiative. This groundbreaking effort represents the world's largest coral reef restoration project, undertaken in partnership with NEOM, a visionary city located on the northern coast of Saudi Arabia.

Ian Campbell, KAUST Vice President of the National Transformation Institute (NTI), emphasized the significance of the collaboration, saying,“Today marks a pivotal moment in the journey to build the world's largest coral reef restoration initiative. This ambitious program aims to preserve, restore and enhance 100 hectares of the vibrant coral ecosystem in the Red Sea, and serve as a beacon of hope for coral conservation efforts globally. We look forward to completing the construction of the land-based facilities of the project in partnership with Hassan Allam.”

The KAUST Coral Restoration Initiative aims to restore and protect marine environments while serving as a model for sustainable conservation efforts.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, emphasized the power of partnership and collective action in addressing environmental challenges. The collaboration with KAUST exemplifies their commitment to coral conservation.

The coral nursery will house approximately 400 tanks equipped with cutting-edge coral propagation technologies. The project site is at Haddah Beach, north of Saudi Arabia, near the captivating Shushah Island.

As construction progresses, the Primary Coral Nursery will play a pivotal role in rejuvenating the Red Sea's natural coral habitats, providing hope for the future of these vital ecosystems.