St. Andrew's Of Yardley Presents Field Of Dreams: A Musical Salute To Baseball And America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Field of Dreams Flyer

Special Performances by Jerry Rife's Blue Skies Jazz Band and Phillies Jeff Manto

YARDLEY, PA, USA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- St. Andrew's of Yardley , a historic Episcopal church located in the heart of Yardley, Pennsylvania, is proud to announce "Field of Dreams: A Musical Salute to Baseball and America." This special event will take place on May 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the field surrounding St. Andrew's barn, conveniently situated behind 47 W. Afton Ave and across the street from Buttonwood Park in Yardley.Located at the intersection of Penn Valley Road and Afton Avenue, the field provides the perfect setting for our community to come together and enjoy the magic of live music. Parking is free.The event will showcase performances by Jerry Rife's Blue Skies Jazz Band, a 5-piece acoustic ensemble featuring trumpet, clarinet/sax, banjo/guitar, bass/tuba/trombone, and drums. We are also thrilled to announce that former Phillie and Trenton Thunder Manager Jeff Manto will join us for a special reading. Additionally, the St. Andrew's Players, under the direction of Gary Sloan, will perform baseball skits, readings, and songs.Admission is free and open to the general public. The event is rain or shine. If it rains, the program will be held inside St. Andrew's church, located at 47 West Afton Avenue, Yardley, PA. Plenty of free parking is available at the church.All ages are welcome to attend. Please bring food, beverages, blankets, and chairs for a cozy picnic experience. Peanuts and crackerjacks will be provided.RAIN LOCATION: St. Andrew's Church at 47 W. Afton Avenue is directly across the street.For more information, please contact Bob Anderson by email at ... or visit .

Hilary Greer

St. Andrew's

+1 (215) 493-2636

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube