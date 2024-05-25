Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Centre In Delhi, 11 Infants Rescued

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) At least 11 newborn babies were rescued after a fire broke out at a baby care centre in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, a fire department official said, adding that the rescue operation is underway.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a fire call from a baby care centre, near IIT, Block B in Vivek Vihar has been received.
"A total of nine fire tenders rushed to the site. Rescue operation going on and so far 11 newborn babies rescued," said Garg.
MENAFN25052024000231011071ID1108257273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.