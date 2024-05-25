Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Centre In Delhi, 11 Infants Rescued

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) At least 11 newborn babies were rescued after a fire broke out at a baby care centre in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, a fire department official said, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a fire call from a baby care centre, near IIT, Block B in Vivek Vihar has been received.

"A total of nine fire tenders rushed to the site. Rescue operation going on and so far 11 newborn babies rescued," said Garg.