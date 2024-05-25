Russian Intelligence Chief Accuses US And UK Of Supporting Terrorists In Afghanistan And Central Asian

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, accused U.S. and British intelligence agencies of supporting terrorists in Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

On Friday, May 24, TASS news agency cited Naryshkin saying that Al-Qaeda and ISIS are creations of U.S. and British intelligence agencies.

He made these remarks at a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting held in Bishkek, Kazakhstan.

According to the Russian intelligence director, Syria is not the only clear example; Afghanistan has also been affected in this regard.

The head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee said on Saturday that terrorist groups have grown in northern Afghanistan. Russia has repeatedly accused the U.S. and some Western countries of supporting terrorist groups in Central Asia.

Since the Taliban took power, ISIS and other militant groups have increased their attacks in Afghanistan and the region. This surge in violence has created significant challenges for the Taliban regime.

The heightened activity of these groups has undermined the stability of the Taliban's rule, posing a serious threat to their governance and control over the country.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram