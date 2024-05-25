One Killed In Car Bomb Explosion In Syrian Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, May 25 (IANS) One person was killed after an explosive device affixed under a car went off in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Saturday, state news agency SANA said.

The victim was the owner of the car that exploded in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of western Damascus, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast site is near the Iranian embassy, whose consulate building was demolished in an Israeli missile strike in April.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion resulted in the death of an unidentified person inside the car, while the burning and charring of three other vehicles parked at the site.

It added that the sound of the explosion caused extreme fear among the civilians in the area. Initial reports suggested the sound was caused by a new Israeli bombing of the Mazzeh area in Damascus. However, activists from the Syrian Observatory confirmed that there was no bombing in the area.

A previous blast on April 13 was caused by an explosive device planted by unknown individuals in a black Jeep in Al-Huda Square in Mazzeh. The damage was limited to material losses.

The observatory noted that the area is home to many figures loyal to Iran, of both Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities, as well as officers from the Syrian military forces.