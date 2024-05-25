US Congratulates Jordan On Independence Day, Silver Jubilee Of His Majesty

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 25 (Petra)-- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Jordan's leadership, government and people on the seventy-eighth Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the twenty-fifth anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah's accession to the throne (Silver Jubilee).Regarding the celebrations of the Kingdom's seventy-eighth anniversary of independence and the twenty-fifth anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne, Blinken offered the Jordanian people his best wishes and heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the United States.The longstanding relationship and strategic alliance between the United States and Jordan, which has been in place for 75 years, he continued, are founded on our shared commitment to advancing peace, security, and stability in the region. The statement was released on Saturday by the U.S. Embassy in Amman. "The partnership between the United States and our ally Jordan is strong and endurable," as President Biden said.Blinken added that, "We highly appreciate Jordan's leading role in promoting peace and security, and value our partnership and close friendship." Under the direction of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the United States wishes the Jordanian people lasting prosperity this year and beyond as they celebrate Independence Day.