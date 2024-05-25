CM Naveen Patnaik Casts Vote, Says BJD Will Form Stable Govt In Odisha Again

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asserted that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will form a stable government in the state again.

The 77-year-old BJD leader went to the polling station on foot from his residence, Naveen Niwas to cast his vote at the Aerodrome Colony UP School here.

Interacting with media persons after casting vote, CM Patnaik said, "I expect the Biju Janata Dal to emerge victorious in both the Assembly and parliamentary elections. We will form a very stable government in the state again with the blessings of the people and Lord Jagannath."

"I request all voters, especially the young voters, to come out and exercise their right to franchise," CM Patnaik added.

Poling is underway at 10,551 polling booths in six Lok Sabha constituencies - Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar- and 42 assembly segments under these constituencies for the third phase of polling in Odisha.

A total 64 candidates are in the fray for the six Lok Sabha seats while 383 candidates are contesting for 42 assembly segments.

Several high-profile leaders, including BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, senior BJP leaders Aparajita Sarangi, Bhartruhari Mahtab and former corporate honcho Santrupt Mishra are in the fray.