Chitrangda Singh Casts Her Vote, Calls Upon All To Exercise Most Important Right

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh on Saturday fulfilled her civic duty by casting her vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Chitrangda took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and shared a picture dressed in a colourful kurta, proudly displaying her inked finger and smiling at the camera.

The actress captioned the image:“Go exercise your most important right.” and added the sticker“Voted”.

Chitrangda made her acting debut in 2005 with 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', a crime drama. She was then seen in films such as 'Yeh Saali Zindagi', 'Desi Boyz', 'I, Me Aur Main', 'Baazaar', 'Bob Biswas', 'Gaslight', and 'Soorma'.

She was last seen on screen in the romantic comedy anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai' in 2022.