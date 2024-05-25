WTT Contender: Indian Pair Of Thakkar And Shah Storm Into Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, May 25 (IANS) Manav Thakkar and Mayush Shah advanced to the men's doubles semis of WTT Contender after beating home favorite pair of Felipe Doti and Lucas Romanski 3-0 in quarters.

Coming in the match as least favourite Indian pair dominated the game giving no chance to the Brazilian pair right from the start of the match. After taking the first game by 11-4, the India pair didn't look back as they continued their slaughter against their home favorite and sealed the match by winning the next two games by 11-6, 11-6

Earlier in the round of 16 the Indian pair defeated the Brazilian pair of Henrique Nogute and Joon Shim after trailing in the first game by 3-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-1, 12-10) in 30 minutes long match.