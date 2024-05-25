Farmers Already Sow More Than 12M Ha With Spring Crops Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of May 24, 2024, Ukrainian farmers sowed more than 12 million hectares with spring crops. Five regions have already completed the sowing campaign.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Within the Ukrainian-controlled territory, a total of 6.7 million hectares were sown with oilseeds and 5.4 million hectares with grain and leguminous crops. In particular, farmers have already sown more than 96% of grain and leguminous crop areas,” the report states.

A total of 3,809.4 thousand hectares were sown with corn, 782.2 thousand hectares with barley, 252.5 thousand hectares with wheat, 163.7 thousand hectares with oats, 162.5 thousand hectares with peas, 85.5 thousand hectares with buckwheat, and 60 thousand hectares with millet.

As for oilseeds, a total of 4,958.1 thousand hectares across Ukraine were sown with sunflowers and 1,829.7 thousand hectares with soybeans.

Additionally, a total of 250.1 thousand hectares were sown with sugar beets.

Over the past week, the total area of crop fields has expanded by 311.7 thousand hectares. The largest areas were sown with grain and leguminous crops in the Chernihiv region (56 thousand hectares).

The Poltava region took the lead among the regions, having sown 498.4 thousand hectares with corn, 6.5 thousand hectares with wheat, 73 thousand hectares with barley, 8.5 thousand hectares with peas, and 2.3 thousand hectares with oats.

Among the leaders, there is also the Chernihiv region with a total of 396.3 thousand hectares sown with corn, 2.6 thousand hectares – with wheat, 13.7 thousand hectares – with barley, 0.4 thousand hectares – with peas, and 0.9 thousand hectares – with oats.

Farmers from the Volyn and Poltava regions have already completed the sowing of spring grain and leguminous crops. Meanwhile, the spring sowing campaign was fully completed in the Vinnytsia, Odesa, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions.

A reminder that Ukraine harvested more than 80 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops in 2023 value of exports reached about $22 billion.