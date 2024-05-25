Pentagon Signs $1 Billion Contract For Construction Of Two Frigates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company Marinette Marine Corp. received a $1.04billion contract from the US Department of Defense for the designand construction of two Constellation-class frigates (FFG 66 andFFG 67) with guided missile weapons, Azernews reports.

The work will be carried out in the states of Wisconsin, NewJersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, North Carolina,Maryland, Georgia and should be completed by April 2030.

Constellation frigates are a type of small combat surface shipsof a new generation. It is planned that they will be used to combatships, submarines and carry out electronic countermeasures.

Their armament will consist of cruise, anti-ship and guidedmissiles launched, including from vertical launch installations,automatic cannons, electronic warfare systems, etc. The frigatesare capable of carrying helicopters, drones, as well as high-speedrigid-hulled inflatable boats.

The crew of the Constellation frigate is up to 200 people.