PISQ Signs Mou With Canadian College, University

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fraser International College (FIC) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) in Canada.

Pakistan embassy in Qatar's deputy head of mission and PISQ vice-chairman Mustafa Rabbani, PISQ principal Syed Asif Ali Shah, Conventional Branch principal Dr Neelam Nisar, and SFU's general manager (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and global sponsor engagement director Omid Honari were present.

The MoU is designed to foster collaboration and provide a range of support services and mutually beneficial activities, including: instructor professional development, study tour opportunities for students, financial aid and scholarship opportunities, academic and leadership extracurricular activities, dual enrolment programmes, university admissions and academic counselling, faculty collaboration, summer school access, and community engagement initiatives.

PISQ appreciated the efforts of its guidance counsellor Bushra Awan, who has been instrumental in making the collaboration possible, a statement added.

