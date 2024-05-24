FM, Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Members On Gaza Meet French President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Paris, May 25 (Petra)-- In a meeting yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, as well as members of the the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit to address the developments in Gaza.
The topics of discussion included efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, address the humanitarian situation, and arrive at a comprehensive and long-lasting solution to the conflict based on the two-state solution.
A joint statement was issued following the meeting, which outlined the following:
The French president met with the members headed by Saudi Foreign Minister
Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, Qatari Prime Minister
and Foreign Minister
Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani, Jordanian Deputy Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and Egypt's Foreign Minister
Sameh Shukri.
The ministerial committee members and the French president spoke about the dangerous situation that has developed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's persistent aggression.
They also discussed the need for increased international efforts to bring about an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that ensures the safety of civilians and the provision of sufficient and long-lasting humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip.
In order for the Palestinian people to realize their legitimate rights and bring about a comprehensive and just peace for all, the Minister
ial Committee members emphasized the significance of the embodiment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the significance of international recognition of the Palestinian state, particularly that of the permanent members of the Security Council.
The Minister
ial Committee members emphasized that they fully reject the Israeli occupation's control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and its refusal to allow the entry of critical humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip.
They also reiterated their call for the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for violations and practices that violate international law and international humanitarian law.
Minister
