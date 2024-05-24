(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Orlando, FL., May 24, 2024: AC DC Statewide is a leading provider of lighting solutions in the Orlando area. The company is proud to announce their recent charitable contribution to St. Nicholas Eastern Rite Catholic Church installing new lighting fixtures. AC DC Statewide donated and installed state of the art lighting fixtures designed to enhance the ambience and visibility throughout the church.



St. Nicholas Eastern Rite Catholic Church, located in Orlando, FL, provides a spiritual and cultural hub that is imperative to our local community. With its rich history and a commitment to preserving Eastern Rite traditions, the church plays an integral role in the lives of its parishioners as well as many visitors. You simple cannot appreciate what they do for the community enough.



Recognizing the importance of being able to provide a welcoming and visually appealing environment, AC DC Statewide took the opportunity to partner together with St. Nicholas Church and help them upgrade their current lighting infrastructure. It was a much-needed upgrade that improve the worship environment as well as the aesthetic appeal. The newly installed light fixtures help to provide illumination while still complementing the historical architecture and religious iconography of the church as a whole.



"We are thrilled to support St. Nicholas Easter Rite Catholic Church with this contribution," says Roman Scarlato, owner of AC DC Statewide Electric. "Our company is rooted in the Orlando community, and we understand and value the significance of structures such as St. Nicholas Church. We are honored to be able to contribute to enhancing the experiencing and providing for the lighting need."



The new lighting installation at St. Nicholas church helps to enhance the aesthetic appeal while also improving their energy efficiency. This should help to reduce lighting costs and maintenance costs as they move forward. The team of experienced technicians from AC DC Statewide Electric did their best to facilitate a seamless installation process while working to minimize disruption to church activities.



AC DC has long been committed to supporting the local community and giving back when they can. Specialized in a wide range of electrical and lighting solutions, they can provide superior quality and services to their clients. As a leading provider of lighting solutions in the Orlando area, AC DC focuses on innovation and customer satisfaction. They family-owned company provides trustworthy and reliable electrical services for home and business needs.



If you want to know more or schedule service, you can check out the AC DC Statewide Electric website or connect with them through their social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.





