Norway's FM Calls On Israel To Transfer Palestinian Clearance Revenues

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network

) OSLO /PNN /

Norway's Minister

of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide today called on Israel to transfer clearance revenues it has been withholding to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

“We must prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, which would be a serious setback for the Palestinians and the possibility of a two-state solution. It would also undermine the 30-year effort to build Palestinian institutions,” Minister

Eide stated in a press statement.

Norway's Ministry

of Foreign Affairs pointed out that“the financial

situation for the Palestinian Authority is acute. They need money to pay for basic services, such as health and education, for the population”.

Minister

Eide announced that his country was transferring NOK 100 million (USD 9.5 million) in support of the budget of the PA, which would use the money to finance important services in the health sector, including medicines and treatment at Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem.

The Ministry

explained that the financial

situation of the PA has seriously deteriorated in recent months due to Israel's genocidal aggression on Gaza, increased unrest and many obstacles in the West Bank, and because Israel is withholding large parts of the Palestinian clearance revenues.

It recalled that Norway has contributed to a temporary arrangement that enables Palestine to access parts of these revenues.

On 20 May 2024, Finance Minister

Omar al-Bitar signed a 10 million US Dollar agreement with Torunn Viste, Head of Norway's Representative Office to the PA, in support of the Palestinian health sector.

The funding was allocated to the purchase of medicines and medical consumables as well as to support thousands of patients receiving treatment in East Jerusalem hospitals.