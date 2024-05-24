Intense Israeli Bombardment Leaves Dozens Of Casualties Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dozens of Palestinians, mostly children and women, were martyred and injured

as the Israeli occupation forces continue their relentless onslaught on the Gaza Strip for the 231st day in a row.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), five Palestinians were martyred and others were injured

in the Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Fakhoura neighborhood west of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, which is witnessing a series of violent airstrikes.

Two more Palestinians were martyred after the Israeli fighter jets shelled a house belonging to the Al-Masri family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City.

Simultaneously, the occupation artillery fired dozens of shells at various neighborhoods in Gaza City, as well as the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Rimal, Al-Sabra, and the area of Sheikh Ajleen.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces are advancing towards Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, besieging some of its medical staff and wounded, WAFA added.

The occupation artillery further targeted the Juhor Al-Dik village southeast of Gaza City amid heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles at civilians' homes.

The occupation warplanes also bombed two residential apartments north of Gaza City, injuring dozens.

In the meantime, Israeli naval boats continue to shell the coast of Gaza City.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli army

quadcopters are hovering over the European Gaza Hospital east of Khan Yunis.

Simultaneously, Israeli armored military vehicles are advancing from the eastern area of Rafah towards the city center on the outskirts of the Shaboura refugee camp amidst shelling targeting the area.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since Oct. 7 has so far resulted in 35,800 Palestinian fatalities, the majority of whom are children and women, in addition to 80,200 injuries.

