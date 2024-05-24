Pagalariyaan REVIEW: Is Vetri, Murugan Raj's Movie Worth Your Time? Read Reactions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pagalariyaan X Review: "Pagalariyaan" is a Tamil thriller directed by Murugan Raj and starring Vetri and Akshaya Kandamuthan. While Murugan Raj produced the film

under the Rishikesh Entertainment company, Vivek Saro created the music

score.

The film

opened in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

According to the producers, Pagalariyaan will take place over the course of one night and focus on the clash between Wolf (played by Vetri) and Silent (played by Murugan).

Murugan directed and co-wrote the script with Vignesh Gunasekar, based on a narrative by Kishor Kumar. Murugan also plays the antagonist in the film

.

The trailer for the film

begins with Vetri's character having a romantic interaction with Akshaya Kandamuthan's

character. Still, it immediately shifts to a storyline filled with

strong

conversation, gangster aspects, and action sequences.

Also Read:

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda meets PM Modi and Amit Shah in Mumbai; shares pictures



Pagalariyaan Cast and Crew



Vetri, Akshaya Kandamuthan, Sai Dheena, and Murugan Raj lead "Pagalariyaan," which also stars legendary actor

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> actor



Chaplin Balu.

Also Read:

Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari walks the red carpet in style as she dons a black-white gown

Murugan Raj serves as director, producer, writer, and performer in "Pagalariyaan". Vivek Saro composed the film

's music

al score, while Abilash PMY handled the photography and Guru Pradeep did the editing.

The release of "Pagalariyaan" is eagerly awaited, offering

an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film

fans.

Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this thriller picture.