Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 May 23, 2024: Check Today's Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw May 23, 2024: The NIRMAL NR lottery is one of seven lucky draws done each week. The Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR" lottery draw occurs every Friday at 3 p.m. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR" lottery code is "NR" since it contains both the draw number and the code. The first prize winner in the fortunate draw would receive 80 lakh rupees.



The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the "NIRMAL NR-381" Result on behalf of the Kerala government. Today, May 24, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "NIRMAL NR-381" will be selected. Kerala State Lotteries releases the lottery in 12 series, which can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets become available for purchase. The first-place winner would receive a whopping 70 lakh rupees.



Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw prize structure

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

NV 533367 (KANHANGAD)



2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

NP 360814 (KOTTAYAM)

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

NN 499270

NO 205049

NP 714590

NR 571175

NS 545564

NT 621705

NU 770734

NV 832402

NW 542502

NX 268767

NY 649862

NZ 700797

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

0109



0546



1305



1930



2232



5154



6197



6329



6857



7282



8003



8180

8631



9065



9121



9168



9723



9806

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

0515

0687

0800

1321

1697

1701

1755

1974

2364

2388

2500

2593

3304

3839

4090

4475

4655

4688

5081

5097

5246

5464

5516

5526

5824

5904

6126

6243

7106

7179

7224

7438

7634

8114

8296

8860

6th Prize: Rs. 500

0008

0482

0593

0643

0655

0697

0714

1247

1362

1382

1508

1624

1709

1827

1832

1870

1936

2113

2415

2943

3169

3435

3559

3612

3726 3837

3925

3931

3944

4036

4163

4320

4417

4442

4557

4651

5020

5161

5254

5398

5494

5527

5554

5906

6231

6275

6281

6396

6497

6536 6905

6956

7067

7079

7090

7171

7254

7459

7504

7638

7680

7683

7897

8047

8106

8360

8490

8760

8890

8978

9127

9311

9313

9329

9357 9388

9644

9769

9919

7th Prize: Rs. 100

0179

0220

0308

0535

0619

0648

0711

0724

0866

0935

1040

1086

1099

1125

1128

1182

1261

1344

1375

1390

1738

1807

1839

1842

1933 2124

2136

2169

2238

2248

2296

2329

2333

2380

2463

2783

3024

3079

3228

3303

3341

3406

3552

3632

3650

3802

3907

4076

4083

4099 4112

4280

4591

4687

4698

4710

4728

4818

4915

4926

5042

5069

5126

5251

5320

5383

5810

5835

6105

6115

6230

6244

6351

6426

6567 6609

6742

6797

6900

6916

6938

6965

7022

7028

7053

7118

7131

7229

7235

7306

7378

7426

7477

7513

7617

7651

7689

7713

7774

7982 7986

8089

8191

8261

8368

8376

8439

8497

8524

8787

8798

8893

8987

9056

9365

9379

9499

9546

9624

9673

9693

9807

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

NN 533367

NO 533367

NP 533367

NR 533367

NS 533367

NT 533367

NU 533367

NW 533367

NX 533367

NY 533367

NZ 533367

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.