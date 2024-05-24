Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 May 23, 2024: Check Today's Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw May 23, 2024: The NIRMAL NR lottery is one of seven lucky draws done each week. The Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR" lottery draw occurs every Friday at 3 p.m. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR" lottery code is "NR" since it contains both the draw number and the code. The first prize winner in the fortunate draw would receive 80 lakh rupees.
The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the "NIRMAL NR-381" Result on behalf of the Kerala government. Today, May 24, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "NIRMAL NR-381" will be selected. Kerala State Lotteries releases the lottery in 12 series, which can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets become available for purchase. The first-place winner would receive a whopping 70 lakh rupees.
Also read:
BEWARE: Processed cheese to meats, 10 worst food items for your brain
Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-381 Friday Lucky Draw prize structure
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
NV 533367 (KANHANGAD)
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
NP 360814 (KOTTAYAM)
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
NN 499270
NO 205049
NP 714590
NR 571175
NS 545564
NT 621705
NU 770734
NV 832402
NW 542502
NX 268767
NY 649862
NZ 700797
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
0109
0546
1305
1930
2232
5154
6197
6329
6857
7282
8003
8180
8631
9065
9121
9168
9723
9806
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
0515
0687
0800
1321
1697
1701
1755
1974
2364
2388
2500
2593
3304
3839
4090
4475
4655
4688
5081
5097
5246
5464
5516
5526
5824
5904
6126
6243
7106
7179
7224
7438
7634
8114
8296
8860
6th Prize: Rs. 500
0008
0482
0593
0643
0655
0697
0714
1247
1362
1382
1508
1624
1709
1827
1832
1870
1936
2113
2415
2943
3169
3435
3559
3612
3726 3837
3925
3931
3944
4036
4163
4320
4417
4442
4557
4651
5020
5161
5254
5398
5494
5527
5554
5906
6231
6275
6281
6396
6497
6536 6905
6956
7067
7079
7090
7171
7254
7459
7504
7638
7680
7683
7897
8047
8106
8360
8490
8760
8890
8978
9127
9311
9313
9329
9357 9388
9644
9769
9919
7th Prize: Rs. 100
0179
0220
0308
0535
0619
0648
0711
0724
0866
0935
1040
1086
1099
1125
1128
1182
1261
1344
1375
1390
1738
1807
1839
1842
1933 2124
2136
2169
2238
2248
2296
2329
2333
2380
2463
2783
3024
3079
3228
3303
3341
3406
3552
3632
3650
3802
3907
4076
4083
4099 4112
4280
4591
4687
4698
4710
4728
4818
4915
4926
5042
5069
5126
5251
5320
5383
5810
5835
6105
6115
6230
6244
6351
6426
6567 6609
6742
6797
6900
6916
6938
6965
7022
7028
7053
7118
7131
7229
7235
7306
7378
7426
7477
7513
7617
7651
7689
7713
7774
7982 7986
8089
8191
8261
8368
8376
8439
8497
8524
8787
8798
8893
8987
9056
9365
9379
9499
9546
9624
9673
9693
9807
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
NN 533367
NO 533367
NP 533367
NR 533367
NS 533367
NT 533367
NU 533367
NW 533367
NX 533367
NY 533367
NZ 533367
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.
MENAFN24052024007385015968ID1108254349
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.