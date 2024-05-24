Awqaf Gives Directives For Those Wishing To Perform Hajj

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry

of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) urged all those wishing to perform Hajj this year to obtain the Hajj permits, approved by the Ministry

, and to contract with Qatari Hajj campaigns, which are licensed by the Ministry

to conduct the Hajj campaign for this year 1445 AH.

In a statement today, the Ministry

called on those wishing to perform Hajj to draw up contracts according to the approved forms, noting that the competent authorities will not allow persons who do not have the approved permit to perform Hajj rituals.

It also noted that it is working to harness all capabilities and means of support for the pilgrims, within the framework of an integrated system aimed at supporting the Qatari Hajj mission.

This comes in an effort by the Ministry

of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to provide outstanding services to Qatari pilgrims and to ensure that pilgrims fulfill the conditions and procedures followed in this regard in pursuit of achieving the public interest.

